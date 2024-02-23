Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells $529,602.75 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $529,602.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,667.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC stock opened at $182.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $74,977,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after buying an additional 272,113 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

