Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 4,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $353,800.00.
BancFirst Stock Performance
NASDAQ BANF opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $104.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,050,000 after acquiring an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after acquiring an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
