Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

OTLY stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $723.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,874 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

