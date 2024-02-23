Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $21.00

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of STOK stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $57,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

