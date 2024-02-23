The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $5,940,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $201.54 on Friday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

