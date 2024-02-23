Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

