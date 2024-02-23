JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Price Target to $11.00

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of GPRK opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 86.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 40.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 168,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

