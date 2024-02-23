PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBF. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.90.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 189,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after buying an additional 69,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.