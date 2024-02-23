Barclays Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $65.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $65.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

