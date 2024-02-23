DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $135.00 at Susquehanna

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.27.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.90, a PEG ratio of 1,644.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

