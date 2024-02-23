Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CFO Susan J. Li Sells 10,956 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $486.13 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $489.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.64.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

