O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $10,535,800.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,054.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $995.17 and its 200 day moving average is $961.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.