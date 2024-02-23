Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $335.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $472.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $416.75.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $297.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $279.64 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

