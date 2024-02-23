Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $1,300.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,005.95.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,304.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $986.88. The firm has a market cap of $610.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $573.61 and a 1-year high of $1,310.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.