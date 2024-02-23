REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
REX American Resources Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of REX stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $746.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
