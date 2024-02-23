REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

REX American Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of REX stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $746.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

About REX American Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

