Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $335.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $472.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $416.75.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Trading Up 3.4 %

CHTR stock opened at $297.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.46. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $279.64 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.