Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Sells $1,035,300.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,813,908.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $106.76 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

