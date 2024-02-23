Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$1,089,675.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total value of C$1,089,675.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$126.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$113.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$100.81 and a twelve month high of C$126.58. The stock has a market cap of C$10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toromont Industries

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.