Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $204.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.26.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.36. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

