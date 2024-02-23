Analysts Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $113.40

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $440,883.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $134.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

