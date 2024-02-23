Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Price Target at C$11.03

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SES. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Secure Energy Services

Insider Buying and Selling

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SES opened at C$10.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.44. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.