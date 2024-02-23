Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price at $116.46

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.90.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,159. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

