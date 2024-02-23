Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.38.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ternium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ternium by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ternium by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Ternium by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ternium by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.95%.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.