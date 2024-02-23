Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 30,000 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $97.05 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.98, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Shake Shack by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

