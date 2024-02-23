Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.39. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

