NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $900.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $775.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $806.37.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $785.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $785.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

