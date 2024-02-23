KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $607.50.

Get KLA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $683.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $599.78 and its 200 day moving average is $533.10. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $687.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.