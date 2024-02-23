HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $810.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HealthStream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in HealthStream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

