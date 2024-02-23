Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

PDEX opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

