EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.23.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in EQT by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $17,819,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in EQT by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

