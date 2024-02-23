HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised HealthStream from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HealthStream by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in HealthStream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

