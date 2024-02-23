Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KTOS. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.29.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -312.95 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,841 shares of company stock worth $1,299,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,773 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,314,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 127.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 451,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 253,185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 447.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 296,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 242,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 114.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 594,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.