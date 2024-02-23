Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

NCDL stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

