Truist Financial Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $500.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.68.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $449.98 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,184 shares of company stock worth $26,222,860. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,567,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.