EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $324.57.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $304.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $317.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in EPAM Systems by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

