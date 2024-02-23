Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Thomas M. Rohrs Sells 50,000 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $44.41 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ichor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Ichor by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 195,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

