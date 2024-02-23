Truist Financial Boosts Employers (NYSE:EIG) Price Target to $55.00

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Employers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of EIG stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. Employers has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Employers will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,526,000 after buying an additional 109,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Employers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Employers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

