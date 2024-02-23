BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

