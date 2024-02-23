Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar stock opened at $322.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.40 and a 200-day moving average of $276.53. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,296,624,000 after buying an additional 129,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

