Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

