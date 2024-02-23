Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $58.34 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $59.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

