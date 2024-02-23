UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

