MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $84,983,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,274,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 43.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 55.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

