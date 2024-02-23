Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $3,821,382.40 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $3,821,382.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,767,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,223,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $3,357,161.92.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $2,890,001.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $2,381,172.75.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $2,414,987.19.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $3,014,884.80.

On Monday, February 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

