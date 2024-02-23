HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Purchases A$42,603,677.45 in Stock

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider David Di Pilla acquired 31,912,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$42,603,677.45 ($27,845,540.81).

David Di Pilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, David Di Pilla sold 179,175 shares of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$179.18 ($117.11).

On Monday, December 4th, David Di Pilla purchased 9,397 shares of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.42 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$13,296.76 ($8,690.69).

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

