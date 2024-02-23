Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $36.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VZ. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,605,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

