Northland Securities Begins Coverage on TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $497.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.25. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

