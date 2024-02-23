Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 126,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

