Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
