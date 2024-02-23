Evercore ISI Boosts Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $28.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Tanger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKT

Tanger Stock Performance

Tanger Dividend Announcement

SKT opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tanger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 16,418.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,666 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger during the second quarter valued at about $25,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tanger by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after buying an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tanger by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after buying an additional 771,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.