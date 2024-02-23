HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DYN. Raymond James raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 169,539 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $3,851,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,815,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,858,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 169,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $3,851,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,815,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,858,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 813,532 shares of company stock worth $17,565,027 over the last quarter. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 792,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,758,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.